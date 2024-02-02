SKYNET FROWNS: AI poisoning tool Nightshade received 250,000 downloads in 5 days: ‘beyond anything we imagined.’ “It’s a strong start for the free tool and shows a robust appetite among some artists to protect their work from being used to train AI without consent. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more than 2.67 million artists in the U.S. alone, but Zhao told VentureBeat that the users of Nightshade are likely even broader.”