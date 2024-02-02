HOW WASHINGTON FIGURES JOB CREATION: Hiring Accelerated With 353,000 Jobs Added in January.
How the private sector does it: January hiring was the lowest for the month on record as layoffs surged.
HOW WASHINGTON FIGURES JOB CREATION: Hiring Accelerated With 353,000 Jobs Added in January.
How the private sector does it: January hiring was the lowest for the month on record as layoffs surged.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.