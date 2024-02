HELLO DARKNESS MY OLD FRIEND:

● CNN Anchor Stunned Into Silence After Panelist Explains Why Illegals Don’t Stay in Florida.

—Red State, yesterday.

● Awkward silence hits CNN airwaves when Gov. Kristi Noem confronts host for defending Biden on border crisis.

—The Blaze, Monday.

CNN isn’t going to get past the ratings of old Hollywood western reruns if all their anchors can offer is “the sound of silence” whenever their epistemic bubble is burst.