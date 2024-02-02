TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Buck-Passing Joe Biden Blames Grocery Stores for ‘Ripping People Off,’ Calls Shoppers ‘Suckers.’

Never afraid to blame Middle America, Biden said: Well, it’s going to stop. Americans, we’re tired of being played for suckers. And that’s why we’re going to keep these guys — keep on them and get the prices down. The only “suckers,” Joe, were the 2020 voters who fell for your lies — which just keep coming. According to a mid-January Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll, 59 percent of respondents felt “angry, anxious or resigned” while shopping for groceries — with anger being the most common emotion. Seventy-two percent said groceries are where they most feel the effects of inflation. And two-thirds think food will keep getting more expensive. Does that sound like “suckers,” Joe? These people shop. Most are on fixed incomes. Many are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, you stand at podiums, disconnected from reality, and read words written for you by others — most of which you have no understanding. So, Joe, who’s the sucker, here?

Related: Bad news for Biden on inflation: Voters have long memories.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered a rare moment of Biden administration transparency on the economy this week. “Well, I think most Americans know that prices are not likely to fall,” Yellin told ABC News on Sunday. “It’s not the Fed’s objective to try to push the level of prices back to where they were.” And with that, the cat was out of the proverbial bag. This key admission came just as Team Biden is once again trying to revise its economic message with President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers nearly in historically bad territory. If ever there was a time for a political reset, this is it. But the messaging wizards seem to have failed the president when it comes to selling his economic record to what is an unhappy and unconvinced electorate. The problem is, when it comes to their own personal economies, voters know better.

Some of us can even remember back in the late ’70s when Joe had a comm shop that knew how to tackle this issue:

But then, that was when Joe will “just” a senator, and inflation was some nebulous out of control force that only a handful of mystical economic shamans knew how to tame. (–cough—Milton Friedman—cough). These days, the calls are coming from inside the house! How Biden Stopped Worrying and Learned To Love Inflation.