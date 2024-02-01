MORE LAYOFFS NEEDED:
More people need to lose their jobs at the LA Times, starting with whoever is in charge of the Opinions section pic.twitter.com/uJMnsxcHXo
— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 2, 2024
Sigh.
MORE LAYOFFS NEEDED:
More people need to lose their jobs at the LA Times, starting with whoever is in charge of the Opinions section pic.twitter.com/uJMnsxcHXo
— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 2, 2024
Sigh.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.