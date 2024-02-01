ANALYSIS: TRUE. Go See American Fiction.

One [Academy Awards] Best Pictures nominee that qualifies on the “merits” demanded by the diversity commissars is “American Fiction.” It features a black cast, black screenwriter, and black director. I noted the film here back in October when the first trailer came out (posted below for reference), noting that it seemed like an anti-woke film.

I have now seen it in the theater, and it is a superb piece of filmmaking. It does indeed make woke white liberals look foolish and idiotic, but it does so with a two-track story that is quite effective. And it is all the more effective for making its critique with a slow-rolling back story.

It is worth contrasting “American Fiction” with “An American Carol,” a satire of the left that David Zucker (of “Airplane” flame) made back in 2008, starring Kelsey Grammer and other A-listers. (Trailer below.) It was a direct attack on Michael Moore and his popular style of leftism. And while the film had lots of great set-piece jokes and musical numbers mocking the left, it wasn’t very good overall because it attempted to be a full-frontal assault, and had no subtlety.