ANALYSIS: TRUE. Go See American Fiction.
One [Academy Awards] Best Pictures nominee that qualifies on the “merits” demanded by the diversity commissars is “American Fiction.” It features a black cast, black screenwriter, and black director. I noted the film here back in October when the first trailer came out (posted below for reference), noting that it seemed like an anti-woke film.
I have now seen it in the theater, and it is a superb piece of filmmaking. It does indeed make woke white liberals look foolish and idiotic, but it does so with a two-track story that is quite effective. And it is all the more effective for making its critique with a slow-rolling back story.
It is worth contrasting “American Fiction” with “An American Carol,” a satire of the left that David Zucker (of “Airplane” flame) made back in 2008, starring Kelsey Grammer and other A-listers. (Trailer below.) It was a direct attack on Michael Moore and his popular style of leftism. And while the film had lots of great set-piece jokes and musical numbers mocking the left, it wasn’t very good overall because it attempted to be a full-frontal assault, and had no subtlety.
Having seen it last week in Fort Worth, there’s no doubt that American Fiction is a much more watchable film than American Carol. Just a heads up, as Steve Hayward alludes above, with the exception of American Fiction’s postmodern last act, the big belly laughs are almost all in its trailers. The rest of the film plays like a slightly edgier version of a good Cosby Show episode from the late 1980s, albeit with excellent on-location widescreen cinematography, not Cosby’s set-bound videotaped 4X3 look.
As Hayward concludes, “Go see ‘American Fiction,’ and help boost its box office numbers, and perhaps—who knows?—an underdog bid to win the Best Picture award with a design meant to reject the whole ‘diversity’ regime that the Academy has embraced. That would be true racial justice.”