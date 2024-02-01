QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Staffer filmed having gay sex in Senate office will not face charges.

[Aidan] Maese-Czeropski, the self-described “twink,” “exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent,” per the cops.

“Of course they’re going to let this guy get off easy,” a veteran Hill staffer told Cockburn. “What are they going to do? Send him to prison? Have you seen the video? That’s exactly what he wants.” Another added that “it’s crazy to think we’ve gotten to the point where committing a crime on camera is excused because you’re a gay Democrat.”

None of this is to say that the Capitol Police sits back and does nothing. Earlier this morning, they cleared out a gaggle of anti-Israel protesters.

If this sorry episode in American politics has taught us anything, it’s this: as a Hill staffer, you can book a room in the hallowed halls of the United States Congress, bring a guest in there, have sex with them, film it, share it online with others and face no criminal repercussions. Cockburn has just one question: who’s next?