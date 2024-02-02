GOODER AND HARDER, PORTLAND: Last Portland REI closing permanently.

A sporting goods staple in Portland’s Pearl District is set to close its doors for good. The REI store located at Northwest 14th and Johnson will open at 10 a.m. Thursday and permanently close at 7 p.m.

The decision to close the Portland store was announced by the company in April 2023, citing the highest number of thefts and break-ins in its 20-year history at this location.

Despite efforts by Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland Police Bureau to enhance security and convince the company to keep the store open, the closure proceeded.