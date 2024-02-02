SPOILER: IT WON’T WORK. FCC moves to criminalize most AI-generated robocalls. “The change will particularly empower state attorneys general to take legal action against spammers who use AI, the spokesperson said. New Hampshire’s attorney general’s office has announced an investigation into the fake Biden call.”

Actual solution: Require a 25-cent credit card deposit to make a call, with all deposits for previously unanswered calls to a single number fully refundable — once the recipient accepts a call and doesn’t report it as spam. Just making spammers provide a credit card number would stop most spam.