HOW IT STARTED:
Judge Kathaleen McCormick rescinded Elon Musk's $55 billion Tesla compensation package, overturning the company's board and 80% of its shareholders.
McCormick also ruled against @elonmusk during his Twitter acquisition.
More:
Before becoming the head of the Delaware Chancery Court, McCormick worked at a Delaware law firm called Young Conaway.
This firm and its employees have been major donors to President Joe Biden for decades.
In 2016, Hunter Biden hosted a gubernatorial campaign event for Congressman John Carney, with then-Vice President Joe Biden as the guest speaker.
This event took place at the Law Offices of Young Conaway in Wilmington, Delaware.
How it’s going: Musk seeks Tesla shareholder vote on moving incorporation to Texas.