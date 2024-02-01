February 1, 2024

HOW IT STARTED:

Before becoming the head of the Delaware Chancery Court, McCormick worked at a Delaware law firm called Young Conaway.

This firm and its employees have been major donors to President Joe Biden for decades.

In 2016, Hunter Biden hosted a gubernatorial campaign event for Congressman John Carney, with then-Vice President Joe Biden as the guest speaker.

This event took place at the Law Offices of Young Conaway in Wilmington, Delaware.

How it’s going: Musk seeks Tesla shareholder vote on moving incorporation to Texas.

Posted at 5:00 pm by Stephen Green