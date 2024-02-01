MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: How Do You Solve a Problem Like Boeing? “Readers here and at Instapundit have had the discussion time and again about how putting the finance people in charge ruined a once-great engineering firm, but I realize now that the rot runs even deeper. While the company’s fortunes burn, management sits there with its coffee and stock options, saying, ‘This is FINE.'”
