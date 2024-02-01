Podesta now oversees implementation of Biden’s signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. The law devoted billions of dollars to accelerating the nation’s transition to wind, solar and other sources of clean energy. Podesta also played a critical role in brokering the 2015 Paris climate agreement as a counselor to President Barack Obama, and helped steer President Bill Clinton’s environmental policies while serving as White House chief of staff.

The move comes at a crucial time for Biden’s climate agenda and global efforts to slow Earth’s dangerous warming. The president is racing to finalize strong environmental regulations by the end of his current term, as former president Donald Trump campaigns on a pledge to undo many of those actions. The outcome of the election could influence the credibility of the United States, the world’s biggest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, at the next U.N. Climate Change Conference this fall in Azerbaijan.