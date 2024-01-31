LESSONS FROM UKRAINE [VIP]: Drones Are Great, But… ”

There’s more than one reason that the frontlines in Ukraine are mostly frozen into place like the trenches of the Western Front in the Great War, but perhaps the most stubborn is the fact that neither side controls the air. Neither side is likely to, either, in the foreseeable future.

Yet both Russia and Ukraine have plenty of drones, and weren’t they supposed to be the future of airpower?

Yes and no.

There are actually two issues here, depending on how high in the sky you want to look.