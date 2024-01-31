ET TU, CALIFORNIA? California EV Sales Dropped Two Quarters in a Row Last Year.

Automakers have seen wavering demand for EVs across the country, but California has always been the stronghold for electric adoption and infrastructure. Even so, the tides turned late last year, which could signal slower times ahead for the industry.

EV sales fell for two consecutive quarters last year, down ten percent between Q3 and Q4, to 89,993 registrations. As Automotive News pointed out, the state still registers a substantial number of EVs, and they accounted for 21.4 percent of auto sales last year. California regulators want all vehicle sales to be for zero-emissions models by 2035, so any downturn is cause for concern.