INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE BUT FACEBOOK WANTS TO MEDDLE: ‘A Starting Point’: Meta Oversight Board Member Says 2020 Election Interference Was ‘Not Enough.’

In an interview with Wired published Friday, board member Pamela San Martín claimed that as the tech platform enters 2024, “even though we’re addressing the problems that arose in prior elections as a starting point, it is not enough.”

“Between the U.S. election [in 2020] to the Brazilian election [in 2022], Meta had not done enough to address the potential misuse of its platforms through coordinated campaigns, people organizing, or using bots on the platforms to convey a message to destabilize a country, to create a lack of trust or confidence on electoral processes,” she added.

Really? With the encouragement of intel agencies, Facebook engaged in plenty of election interference in 2020.