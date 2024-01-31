DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Former Trump official critically wounded by gunman in deadly DC carjacking spree. “Mike Gill, who served as chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission while Donald Trump was president, was critically injured in the shooting and remained in the hospital Tuesday night, his family told Fox5 Washington DC.”
