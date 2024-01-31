BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Kathy Griffin Begs Fans To Come To Her Comedy Shows – Admits Tickets Are ‘Not Selling Well.’

Griffin, who infamously posed with the simulated severed head of the then-President Donald Trump in a 2017 photoshoot, recently took to social media to post a video in which she begged people to buy ticket to her shows.

“I’m gonna be honest with you guys. I had another voice surgery two days ago, so my voice is sounding better, I think. And yet, I have COVID and I’m heartbroken because I’m getting divorced,” Griffin began. “It’s all about the tour, man. Just freaking get me to opening night in Des Moines. And Omaha is not selling well. First of all, there’s not enough people there.”

“I need comedy fans to come out and see me in Kansas City,” she continued. “Come on! I need sell-outs. I’ve been through hell. I’ve been through so much crap since my last tour. I actually just have to laugh at it. I just have to laugh. So please…”