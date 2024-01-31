CRIME HAS GOTTEN SO BAD IN BLUE CITY THAT COMPANIES ARE NOW PAYING FOR SECURITY ESCORTS TO PROTECT EMPLOYEES:

Businesses in downtown Oakland are hiring private security for employees and asking employees to stay inside as crime in the city worsens, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Blue Shield, a health care provider that moved its headquarters to Oakland in 2019, is offering employees security guards and ride-hail services due to the rise in crime in Oakland, according to the Chronicle. Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare giant, is asking employees to stay in their buildings, according to the Chronicle.

“In response to the current crime environment affecting all businesses and the entire community of Oakland, as well as other communities across the country, we continue to provide guidance to keep employees as safe as possible,” Kaiser spokespeople said in a statement, according to the Chronicle.