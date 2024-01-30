JEOPARDY BLOWS THE GREAT DEPRESSION:

In an episode of Jeopardy last week, one of the categories was “One-Term Presidents.”

Here was the “answer:”

Britannica: He “was blaming the depression on events abroad & predicting” his foe’s win” would only intensify the disaster”; it didn’t.

The question that Jeopardy was looking for was “Who was Herbert Hoover?

The Jeopardy fact checkers were arguably wrong.