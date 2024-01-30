CHANGE (IT BACK): GM To Reintroduce PHEVs In North America. “Let me be clear, GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035, but in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build its charging infrastructure.”

The charging infrastructure will improve — throwing enough tax dollars at a problem always solves it, they keep telling me — but EVs will still have weaknesses and limitations that hybrids don’t.