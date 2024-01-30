RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME:

Shot: Rep. Cori Bush Doubling Down on ‘Defund the Police’ Despite Requests From Fellow Progressives.

—Legal Insurrection, February 10th, 2022.

Chaser:

As RedState reported on Monday, a House Democrat is currently under criminal investigation for the misuse of government funds under the guise of paying for “security” services. Heavy speculation revolved around that Democrat being Rep. Cori Bush, and that has now been confirmed.

—Confirmed: House Democrat Being Criminally Investigated Is ‘Squad’ Member Cori Bush, RedState, today.

And speaking of “Riots for thee, but not for me!”

In less than 30 seconds… Cori Bush: “I’m going to make sure I have security.”

Also Cori Bush: “And defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police.”pic.twitter.com/yDgo0wviG2 — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 5, 2021

Related: “He claims he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies. An intergalactic master of psychic self-defense born 109 trillion years ago, his days, he says, are now spent tending to his crops and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracies. Nathaniel Davis III also happens to be Rep. Cori Bush’s (D., Mo.) close friend and her highest-paid private security guard.”

(Classical reference in headline.)