HMM: Biden campaign Achilles’ heel is Black voters.

Polls continue to reflect deep anger and frustration among Black voters. The president has admitted he hasn’t been aggressive enough on issues important to Blacks, who wonder whether their lives have significantly improved under his administration.

A recent survey conducted by the Atlanta Journal Constitution in the key battleground state of Georgia should put Democrats on notice. Biden won the state in 2020 with support of the urban vote but is now lacking substantial support among Black Georgians. Only 58.6% back him at this point. Meanwhile, 20.4% plan to vote for Trump, and 10% indicated they don’t plan on voting at all.

“We are an afterthought for Democrats,” Detroiter and longtime political consultant Adolf Mongo says. “Biden is going to have to come here and court Black votes. The days of relying on a relationship with two or three Black preachers to deliver the votes don’t work anymore for Black people because church attendance for most of these churches is down anyway.”

“For some reason, Democrats don’t like to spend in cities like Detroit, Cleveland and other urban areas,” he says. “But if they slip on this one, Trump will be back in the White House, and you will see what happens to our democracy.”