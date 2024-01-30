KINSLEY GAFFE: E. Jean Carroll Delivered the Sound Bite That Could Win Trump the Election.
Rachel Maddow asks E. Jean Carroll what she's going to do with "Trump's money" to help "women's rights."
Carroll says she and Maddow will "go shopping, get completely new wardrobes, new shoes…Rachel, what do you want, penthouse?"
Her lawyer nervously says "that's a joke":
“As Megyn Kelly commented, this sort of stuff only helps Trump. You could argue that Carroll gave Trump an in-kind contribution of equal worth to the former president’s 2024 election effort. The man is worth many times more than the judgment, Jean. Please stop acting like you financially broke this man. The women of The View took a victory lap as if this would impact his march to the White House in any way.”