CARPETBAGGING IS NOT A GOOD LOOK: We Are So Over Lauren Boebert. “The 4th is even more Republican than the 3rd (R+13 vs R+7 according to Cook) where she might hope to squeak her way back into office with a 1,000-vote win instead of 500. But first, she has to make her way past a crowded field of GOP competitors in the primaries — and that’s where I expect Boebert to crash and burn.”