ARS TECHNICA INADVERTENTLY PRAISES MASTERS OF THE AIR:

World War Blech After two episodes, I feel I’ve seen everything Masters has to offer: a dead-serious window into the world of B-17 Flying Fortress pilots, wholly lacking any irony or sense of self-awareness. There’s no winking and nodding to the audience, no joking around, no historic interviews with salt-and-pepper veterans to humanize the cast. The only thing allowed here is wall-to-wall jingoistic patriotism—the kind where there’s no room for anything except God, the United States of America, and bombing the crap out of the enemy. And pining wistfully for that special girl waiting at home.

I thought the first two episodes of Masters of the Air (currently streaming on Apple TV) were okay, akin to the 1960s TV series 12 O’Clock High, with infinitely more high-tech special effects, but without the steely-eyed gravitas of actors who were actually around during WWII. But after such high praise as Ars Technica offers above, I will likely tune in for more.