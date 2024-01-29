Presentism at work yet again. Why start at Trek? Isn’t it better to start at the beginning and redo foundation material such as the Magna Carta, religious writings, works of Shakespeare before worrying about a silly TV show opening that reflects social commentary of the time? If people are offended by 6 seconds of dialogue recorded in 1966 without a modicum of understanding of the social issues at the time there’s bigger issues that they need to deal with first – like educating themselves.

To provide more context, the European Institute for Gender Equality is behind this latest display of stupidity. The agency released a document recommending changes to various phrases and terms to supposedly make them more inclusive.

The phrase, made famous by Captain Kirk (William Shatner), has a red cross next to it in a 61-page toolkit on gender-sensitive communication.

EU agency the European Institute for Gender Equality calls it an example of “where women may be subject to invisibility or omission”.

World War One phrase “no man’s land” should be “unclaimed territory”, they say.