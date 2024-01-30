KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Joe Biden Traveling Senility Circus Is Tedious and Tyrannical. From now until the election, any time I see one of the leftmedia hacks fact-checking Trump, I’m bringing up Biden’s stolen Gold Star parent valor to them. Will it change anything? No. That doesn’t mean we should let it go though.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.