THE CHINA SYNDROME: Evergrande shares halted after Hong Kong court orders liquidation.

Policymakers in China have been scrambling to stem the debt crisis in the beleaguered property sector.

Last week, the People’s Bank of China and the Ministry of Finance announced measures to help boost the liquidity available to property developers.

The measures, which will be valid until the end of this year, will help ease a lingering cash crunch for Chinese developers after Beijing cracked down on the sector to address bloated debt levels in real estate.

The property sector in China remains challenging against the backdrop of the Evergrande news, according to Alexander Cousley, APAC investment strategist at Russell Investments.

“I think the measures have to be much more targeted and much more forceful,” Cousley said on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia.”