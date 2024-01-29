WELL, HE’S HALF-RIGHT: Senator Joe Manchin says Biden’s White House is dominated by ‘far-left liberals’ and admits he could ‘absolutely’ see himself as president.

Manchin, whose Senate term is up in 2024, revealed in November he won’t seek re-election in West Virginia.

The 76-year-old said in his announcement most Americans are ‘just plain worn out’ with Washington, and he would work to find ‘middle ground.’

The outgoing West Virginia lawmaker has launched his own tour to hear from Americans across the country.

Manchin has said there is no timeline for making a decision amid speculation that he will launch his own bid for the White House.