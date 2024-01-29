MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: If You Want War, Prepare for Peace. “What if you wanted a nice, easy peace but without all the bother of those difficult things that Vegetius wrote about, like selecting good recruits for your army, training them hard, and being serious about providing strong leadership and secure logistics?”
