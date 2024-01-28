OLD AND BUSTED: “America First.”
The new hotness? Watch: Ilhan Omar Rips the Mask Off and Pledges Her Allegience to Somalia in Disturbing Video.
OLD AND BUSTED: “America First.”
The new hotness? Watch: Ilhan Omar Rips the Mask Off and Pledges Her Allegience to Somalia in Disturbing Video.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.