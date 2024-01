WELL, YES: The Economy Isn’t Growing, Gov’t Is Just Adding Debt. “Did the fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2023 report actually show wonderful economic growth? Not when put in context. You see, all that ‘growth’ is really government spending (taxpayer) money it doesn’t have. Every $1 of GDP growth cost taxpayers $1.69 in new debt. To observe that sort of ‘growth’ isn’t sustainable is a massive understatement.”

In Washington, “sustainable” means “past the next election.”