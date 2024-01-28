DARK SIDE OF THE ZOOZVE: “So about a year ago, I was putting my little guy to bed in his crib and I noticed a strange detail on the solar system poster up on his wall. Venus had a moon called Zoozve. Huh, I thought. Never heard of that.”

They told me that Zoozve is NOT a moon of Venus. But it’s also NOT NOT a moon of Venus. It’s both and neither. WTH?

* * * * * * * * *

Contrary to the posters, we don’t live in a big clockwork, we live in a dance club, and while some of us are doing the same old waltz with our same old moon, there are bodies out there do-si-do-ing their way all over the solar system.”