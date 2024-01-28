VILE FROM NEW YORK:

Christian Toto adds: ‘SNL’ Ignores Biden’s Gibberish, Invents Attack on Trump.

Enter “de-bank” into Google, a popular search engine the show’s writers clearly must be aware of, and you’ll find this result at the top of the page.

The Alliance Defending Freedom breaks down the phrase., calling it “Cancel Culture’s newest threat.

Wikipedia also weighs in on the subject.

De-banking, also known within the banking industry as de-risking, is the closure of people’s or organizations’ bank accounts by banks who perceive the account holders to pose a financial, legal, regulatory, or reputational risk to the bank … Criticism of de-banking has included it being a potential threat to freedom of speech.

The dawn of the de-banking era should frighten everyone, no matter your political persuasion. Trump didn’t make it up. Nor did he use it incorrectly.

Yet the writers’ room for one of TV’s longest-running shows couldn’t bother to do a Google search on the phrase. Nor is it politically savvy enough to recognize the term.

Embarrassing? Of course.