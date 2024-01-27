January 28, 2024

HANG DOWN YOUR HEAD, TOM DOOLEY:  I knew that the well-known folk song, Tom Dooley, was about a real murder.  But, oh my … I didn’t know part about free sex and … uh … syphilis … that is assuming it’s true.

Tom Dooley–actual name Tom Dula–had quite the story (or stories).  I have no idea which version, if any, is the correct one.  I guess I don’t need to know.  But if you’d like to sort it out, you can start with the links above.

Good song anyway.  But I may have to hand down my own head to sing it now.

Posted at 8:23 am by Gail Heriot