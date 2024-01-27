MILE MARKERS ON THE ROAD TO DETROIT: Iconic San Francisco toy store that inspired Toy Story films closing after 86 years over ‘perils and violence’ in city’s downtown.

San Francisco’s oldest toy store, which inspired the Pixar classic “Toy Story,” is permanently shutting its doors after nearly a century in business with the city’s widespread crime and violence problem playing a significant factor.

Jeffrey’s Toys broke the news Friday it will be closing up shop at the end of February, marking the end of an iconic 86-year run.

“The store has been struggling for a number of years, due to the perils and violence of the downtown environment, inflation, the decrease in consumer spending and the demise of retail across the world,” attorney Ken Sterling told the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The family is saddened it has come to this and we’ve explored all other options to try and keep the business going,” Sterling explained.

San Francisco’s rampant violent crimes also impacted the store’s staff.

Luhn told the San Francisco Chronicle that one of his former employees was pushed up against the shop’s wall and nearly stabbed.

Sterling blamed “the leadership of the City of San Francisco and the Downtown Association” for letting crime run wild in the “once vibrant and fun downtown experience.”

Luhn, who manages the toy store with his dad and stepmother, said they were “putting our money in, we’re putting our hard work in, and we’re putting our love into it,” but the local business was not getting any help from the city in return.