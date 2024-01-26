MAYBE THEY SHOULD START WITH COLORADO, HUH? A Freedom House report focuses on Nicaragua, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey and Venezuela, saying all six countries experienced considerable democratic backsliding over the past two decades.

VOA reports that:

“Around the world, there are a lot of anti-democratic leaders in increasingly authoritarian settings who are using a really expansive toolkit of oppressive tactics in order to silence critics and opponents,” Amy Slipowitz, the report’s co-author, told VOA. One of the primary tools is political imprisonment, which is “an attempt to remove the most vocal critics from society,” she said.”

It’s always in the last place you look.