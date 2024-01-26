January 26, 2024

THE SCIENCE IS NEVER SETTLED: A newly identified ‘Hell chicken’ species suggests dinosaurs weren’t sliding toward extinction before the fateful asteroid hit. “Our work focusing on the life stage of our specimen demonstrates that dinosaur diversity may not have been declining before the asteroid hit, but rather that there are more species from this time period yet to be discovered – potentially even through reclassification of fossils already in museum collections.”

Posted at 1:48 pm by Stephen Green