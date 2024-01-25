THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE: After Three Years on Mars, NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Mission Ends. “Originally designed as a technology demonstration to perform up to five experimental test flights over 30 days, the first aircraft on another world operated from the Martian surface for almost three years, performed 72 flights, and flew more than 14 times farther than planned while logging more than two hours of total flight time.”

Inguinity could have flown more but rotor damage during its last landing has grounded it.