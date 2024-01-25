WOEING: Alaska holds Boeing accountable, wants to be made whole for $150M in losses.

“It’s not acceptable what happened. We’re gonna hold them accountable. And we’re going to raise the bar on quality on Boeing,” said Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci. “We’re gonna hold Boeing’s feet to the fire to make sure that we get good airplanes out of that factory.”

Alaska said it has begun “a thorough review of Boeing’s production quality and control systems.”

And to validate the “quality of our aircraft as they progress through the manufacturing process,” it has expanded oversight of Boeing’s MAX assembly lines in Renton.