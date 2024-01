SHOT: Boeing only lets planes fly when ‘100% confident’ of safety, embattled CEO says. “Concern over the reliability of Boeing jets has strained the group’s relations with key airlines. Ben Minicucci, the chief executive of Alaska, said it had found ‘some loose bolts on many’ Max 9 jets in its fleet.”

Chaser: Boeing, not supplier, mis-installed piece that blew off Alaska Airlines MAX 9 jet, industry source says.

Maybe Boeing should consider recalibrating its confidence level.