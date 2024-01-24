CHANGE (IT BACK): With Oregon facing rampant public drug use, lawmakers backpedal on pioneering decriminalization law. “The bill would recriminalize the possession of small amounts of drugs as a low-level misdemeanor, enabling police to confiscate them and crack down on their use on sidewalks and in parks, its authors said. It also aims to make it easier to prosecute dealers, to access addiction treatment medication, and to obtain and keep housing without facing discrimination for using that medication.”