WOEING: Boeing, not Spirit, may be responsible for blown-off panel on Alaska Airlines flight. “The fuselage panel that flew off an Alaska Airlines plane earlier this month had, according to multiple reports, actually been removed for repair and reinstalled improperly by Boeing workers on the final assembly line in Washington state. If the information gets confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board investigation, it would make Boeing hold the majority of the responsibility for the accident rather than Spirit Aerosystems, which originally installed the panel into the 737 MAX 9 fuselage in Kansas.”