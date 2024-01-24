GREAT MOMENTS IN MISSION CREEP:

Shot: ADL Reports Unprecedented Rise in Antisemitic Incidents Post-Oct. 7.

—Anti-Defamation press release, December 11th.

Chaser: ADL Alerts Law Enforcement to Matt Walsh, Chris Rufo, Libs of TikTok.

—The Daily Signal, today.

ADL staffers must be diving for the fainting couches with this news: “Chaya Raichik, founder of Libs of TikTok,” has been appointed to “the Oklahoma State Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee.” Hopefully there are enough couches for everyone on the left getting vapors: NBC News Publishes Its Hit Piece on ‘Far-Right Influencer’ Chaya Raichik.