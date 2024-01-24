VIDEO: Scrambling For Eggs: Russia Asks Kazakhstan To Increase Exports. “Russia has been facing a deficit of eggs since last fall and has reached out to Kazakhstan to increase its exports. However, the price of eggs has also risen in the Central Asian country.”

There are long lines across Russia due to a shortage of eggs. This essential food item symbolizes the changes that have affected ordinary citizens since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Putin apologized in December for the crisis and the frequent lack of goods.

Putin quickly found scapegoats and ordered their punishment, assuring viewers that things would get better. However, he seems to have been mistaken. Despite Russian authorities recently asking Kazakhstan for help with a purchase of 1.2 billion eggs, Russia is once again experiencing a crisis. Eggs are in short supply and expensive, and extensive queues exist throughout the country.

This is due to sanctions, poor planning, and emerging issues within the Russian economy.