CHRIS QUEEN: Seeking a Christian Civilization — Not ‘Christian Nationalism.’ “While a minority of voices are calling for actual “Christian nationalism,” most Christians understand that it’s an impractical idea. Christians can’t agree on theology (beyond the basics), worship style, and other non-essential tenets of the faith, so how can we expect Christians to govern an American theocracy?”
