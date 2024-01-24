MSNBC ANCHOR DECRIES CHARACTER PROMOTED BY MSNBC: Maddow: If Trump is Elected, “That’ll Be the End of Politics.”

Rachel @Maddow describing Trump’s dictator-worshiping pitch to voters: “If you pick me, that’ll be the end of politics, and you won’t have to deal with politics anymore. You won’t have to deal with contested elections, you won’t have to deal with contests or divisions when it comes to power, you’ll have a strongman leader and I’ll just do what I want. And won’t that be a lot simpler? That’s what he’s offering. That strongman model is what the Republican base is enthused about.”

Irony, much? The person she and Psaki support is Joe Biden. Biden has acted as a dictator in office and Democrats like Maddow don’t seem to have a problem with that.