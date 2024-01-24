I GOT IT LOOSE FOR THEM, I SWEAR: NASA finally opens OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample canister after freeing stuck lid. “After months of anticipation, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a significant milestone by successfully accessing the treasure trove of asteroid material that the probe collected during its billion-mile journey.”
