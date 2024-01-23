HOW IT STARTED: Mocking anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is ghoulish, yes — but may be necessary.
—Michael, the L.A. Times, January 10, 2022.
How it’s going: L.A. Times to lay off at least 115 people in the newsroom.
The Los Angeles Times announced Tuesday that it was laying off at least 115 people — or more than 20% of the newsroom — marking one of the largest workforce reductions in the history of the 142-year-old institution.
The move comes amid projections for another year of heavy losses for the newspaper.
The cuts were necessary because the paper could no longer lose $30 million to $40 million a year without making progress toward building higher readership that would bring in advertising and subscriptions to sustain the organization, the paper’s owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, said Tuesday.
Drastic changes were needed, he said, including installing new leaders who would focus on strengthening the outlet’s journalism to become indispensable to more readers.
—The L.A. Times, today.
I’m sure the laid off L.A. Times staffers will keep rockin’! as they enjoy their funemployment. It’s a blessing in disguise, after all.
