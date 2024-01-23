(MOSTLY) ON TIME AND (LARGELY) ON BUDGET: Pentagon OKs B-21 for low-rate production after successful tests.

The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office is in charge of the B-21′s acquisition program, and set an unusual strategy that includes building those test aircraft as close to a production model as possible. This means that the test B-21s are built using the same manufacturing processes and tooling as production bombers. A defense official said in the Pentagon’s statement this approach, which differs from the usual method of flight prototyping, allowed production to start more quickly than usual.

The defense official said the Air Force has worked with Northrop Grumman to create a “digital ecosystem” for the B-21 throughout its lifecycle.

“The engineering and manufacturing data used on the production line will be delivered with the aircraft and combined with modern collaboration and maintenance tools to make the B-21 affordable to buy, fly and sustain at scale,” the official said.